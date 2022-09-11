Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Lewiston Road

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Lewiston Road at the Creek Road Extension around 1:50 a.m. Saturday for reports of a bicyclist lying in the road.

According to police, the bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Investigators found pieces of what they think is a gray Toyota with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewiston Police Department at (716) 754-8477.

The crash remains under investigation. 7 News will update you as we learn more.