Niagara Falls man arraigned in connection to fatal shooting on LaSalle Avenue

Niagara Falls Police Department
Posted at 5:36 PM, Jul 05, 2022
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been arraigned in connection to a fatal shooting on LaSalle Avenue on June 4.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 20-year-old Gabriel T. Moyer was arraigned in Niagara County Court Tuesday on an indictment charging him with the following:

  • Second-degree murder
  • First-degree robbery
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Moyer's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has been charged with second-degree murder. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

According to police, 26-year-old Keith Agee was shot on the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue on June 4. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle and then transported to ECMC. Agee died at ECMC.

Moyer was arrested on June 8 in connection to the shooting when members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located him in an Amherst motel.

