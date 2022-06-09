Niagara Falls man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on LaSalle Avenue

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on LaSalle Avenue Saturday.

Niagara Falls police said 20-year-old Gabriel T. Moyer was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court and remanded to the Niagara County Jail with a return court date scheduled on June 14.

According to police, 26-year-old Keith Agee was shot on the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle and later transported to ECMC. Agee died at ECMC on Sunday.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Moyer in an Amherst motel and he was placed into custody.