26-year-old man dead after shooting on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting on LaSalle Avenue Saturday.

Police said it was determined the 26-year-old man was shot while on the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle and later transported to ECMC. Police said the man died at ECMC on Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.