Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

26-year-old man dead after shooting on LaSalle Avenue in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls Police
7 Eyewitness News Staff
Niagara Falls Police
Posted at 4:52 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 16:52:38-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting on LaSalle Avenue Saturday.

Police said it was determined the 26-year-old man was shot while on the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Saturday. The man was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private vehicle and later transported to ECMC. Police said the man died at ECMC on Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United