New York State police trooper facing manslaughter charges for fatally shooting man in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a New York State police trooper is facing charges of first and second-degree manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting in Downtown Buffalo in February 2022.

According to the Attorney General, trooper Anthony Nigro IV is accused of shooting and killing James Huber on East Eagle Street near Washington Street in Buffalo on February 12, 2022. The OAG said members of the NYSP were pursuing Huber who was speeding and driving erratically on the I-90 and the pursuit was called off when Huber exited the highway. Huber later stopped his vehicle in the area of East Eagle and Washington Streets, trooper Nigro approached the vehicle and during an interaction allegedly fired his service weapon and shot Huber. The AG said Huber was unarmed and pronounced dead at the scene.

The AG released body camera video of the incident in March 2022.

Nigro, who police said is a 14-year veteran of the NYSP, has been indicted and arraigned. He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.