NY AG releases body camera video of man fatally shot by trooper in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has released body camera video showing the incident in which a man was fatally shot by a trooper in Downtown Buffalo.

38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania was shot and killed by New York State police trooper Anthony Nigro in the area of East Eagle and Washington Streets on February 12.

Police said the shooting occurred after troopers attempted to stop Huber, who was driving erratically on the I-90 and then on the I-190. Huber was located in the city, once he was located police said troopers approached his vehicle and gave verbal commands and then the shooting occurred.

Three different videos were released by the AG. Two of the videos show the inside of the troopers' vehicle during the pursuit. The third video shows the interaction once Huber was located and the shooting that occurred.

WARNING: The third video contains images you may find disturbing. You can watch the video below. 7 News has muted expletives in the video. Any additional editing was done by the Office of the Attorney General.