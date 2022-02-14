New York State police identify man and trooper involved in fatal shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police have identified the man and trooper involved in fatal shooting in Buffalo..

The man was shot by a trooper on East Eagle Street near Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

The trooper has been identified as Anthony Nigro, who police said is a 14-year veteran of the NYSP and assigned to SP Buffalo.

The man that was killed has been identified as 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania.

Police said the shooting occurred after troopers attempted to stop Huber who was driving erratically on the I-90 and then on the I-190. Huber was located by troopers in the city in the area of East Eagle Street near Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. Once Huber was located troopers approached his vehicle, gave verbal commands and then the shooting occurred.

Huber died at the scene and Nigro suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.