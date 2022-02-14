Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New York State police identify man and trooper involved in fatal shooting in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
TROOPER SHOOTING.jpg
Posted at 1:17 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 13:17:18-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police have identified the man and trooper involved in fatal shooting in Buffalo..

The man was shot by a trooper on East Eagle Street near Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

The trooper has been identified as Anthony Nigro, who police said is a 14-year veteran of the NYSP and assigned to SP Buffalo.

The man that was killed has been identified as 38-year-old James Huber of North East, Pennsylvania.

Police said the shooting occurred after troopers attempted to stop Huber who was driving erratically on the I-90 and then on the I-190. Huber was located by troopers in the city in the area of East Eagle Street near Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. Once Huber was located troopers approached his vehicle, gave verbal commands and then the shooting occurred.

Huber died at the scene and Nigro suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!