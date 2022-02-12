State police investigating after suspect dies after shot by trooper in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police are investigating after a suspect dies after they were shot by a trooper on East Eagle Street near Washington Street in Buffalo, Saturday morning.

Investigators say a trooper attempted to stop a driver who was driving erratically on I-90 and then on I-190.

Troopers then patrolled the City of Buffalo and located the suspect East Eagle Street near Washington Street around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say troopers approached the suspect's vehicle, gave verbal commands and at one point during the interaction with the suspect, a trooper discharged their firearm at the suspect.

The suspect died at the scene and the trooper has minor injuries.

Washington Street and Eagle Street is closed and state police and the attorney general's office are investigating.