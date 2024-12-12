New business planned for inside Market Arcade Building on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new vision for the Market Arcade Building in Downtown Buffalo.

Developer Nick Sinatra, who owns the building, confirmed with 7 News that he has teamed up with long-time Buffalo restaurateur Mark Supples on a new project to open at 617 Main Street.

Buffalo Business First was first to report the new plans.

The Downtown Bazaar is currently operating inside the building but announced earlier this week that it will close on December 21, and the businesses inside will relocate.

Supples is the former longtime owner of Mother's Restaurant on Virginia Street in Allentown and has decades of experience in the bar and restaurant industry.

"We’re excited to partner with Mark Supples on this initiative," said Sinatra in a statement to 7 News. "Mark has a proven track record as an operator with numerous successful establishments and shares my passion for revitalizing Buffalo. His deep connection to the community makes him the ideal partner for this project."

Sinatra said the second part of the project is creating what he calls the "Market Arcade Apartments" at 617 Main Street. Few details were available but Sinatra says the project reflects his company's commitment to Downtown Buffalo.

"Sinatra & Co. is deeply committed to revitalizing Buffalo’s downtown core and addressing the pressing challenges that the area faces, including partially vacant office buildings and struggling or closed restaurants," said Sinatra. "Downtown Buffalo is not in a great spot right now. Downtown retail businesses are hurting. We need more people physically coming to work down here every day. We need more residents living downtown. To truly realize the potential of downtown as a live-work-play environment, Buffalo needs a comprehensive plan for back-to-work initiatives, new investments, and actionable steps to transform the area into a vibrant hub of activity. Our plans for the Market Arcade Apartments and a new tenant at 617 Main Street reflect this commitment."