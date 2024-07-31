'Never know how you can impact them': Bills rookie Keon Coleman meets boy who sent him friendship bracelets

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday was a hot day at Bills Training Camp, and a moment that happened after practice was certainly heart-warming. After training, Bills rookie Keon Coleman came off the field to meet 10-year-old Logan Bittner for the first time. Bittner is the boy who went viral for sending the rookie friendship bracelets.

Keon Coleman finally met the boy who sent him a friendship bracelet, & Keon gave him a gift in return plus a surprise👀



Logan sent Keon a bracelet & letter after the Bills drafted him. Keon wore the bracelet in his first team picture, which went viral. @WKBW #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1lPuPcjHsI — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) July 30, 2024

Bittner, of Spencerport, makes friendship bracelets. 7 News' Michael Schwartz first met him last year at training camp, where he was handing out custom friendship bracelets to each player that walked by. So months later the Bills drafted Coleman, and Bittner wanted to make sure the wide receiver had jewelry like everyone else on the team. Bittner sent Coleman two bracelets and a letter.

Coleman not only received Logan's letter but wore his bracelets in photos taken at the NFL Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles. "I never expected this to even come to Keon," said Logan to 7 News' Jeff Russo in May.

Coleman embraced the Bills Mafia spirit before even playing a snap in Buffalo, and before even meeting the kid who made him the bracelets. That changed on Tuesday when the Bills arranged for Coleman to meet Bittner after practice. This time Coleman was the one handing out gifts, as he presented Bittner with a Bills gift basket, and surprised him with tickets to the Bills home opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Fan nearby applauded at the gesture.

WKBW Keon Coleman gives Logan Bittner a gift basket, and surprised him with tickets to the Bills home opener

"You never know how you can impact them with just a smile, and a nice gesture," said Coleman.

Schwartz asked the new member of the Bills why he decided to wear the bracelets in the first place.

"Was just a nice gesture," explained Coleman. "I knew I wasn't that talented to make this at that young of an age, so I thought it was pretty cool and wore it."

For Bittner it's a day he will never forget. Logan of course he gave more bracelets for Coleman to give to family members.

Logan teamed up with 26 Shirts to sell his bracelets. Proceeds go to Oishei Children's Hospital. He has raised more than $5,000 for Oieshei, you can purchase a bracelet here.