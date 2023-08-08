Nine-year-old on quest to gift every Buffalo Bills player a friendship bracelet

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — Logan Bittner, of Spencerport, N.Y., is on a mission to gift all the players on his favorite football team, the Buffalo Bills friendship bead bracelets.

On Monday he achieved his goal to meet Bills Quarterback Josh Allen for the first time and gave him a bracelet.

"Yes!" Bittner exclaimed, jumping up and down after Allen thanked him.

Damar Hamlin, Tre'Davious White, and Khalil Shakir were also given bracelets on Monday.

WKBW Damar Hamlin and Josh Allen both received friendship bracelets from nine-year-old Logan Bittner on Monday

"We don't want tips, we just want to give them out for fun," said Bittner, as some people have tried to offer him money for his crafty work. He has made more than 300 bracelets so far.

Bittner's mom Krystle helps out with the bracelets that she and her son have been giving to the players.

The red and blue bracelets each have the player's name spelled out in beads. One bracelet for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has "BFFS" spelled out in beads.