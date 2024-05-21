'Never expected this': Friendship bracelets made by young Buffalo Bills fan worn by WR Keon Coleman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An effort to spread kindness by a young Buffalo Bills fan has gone further than anyone could have imagined.

Logan Bittner, a 10-year-old from Spencerport, has been a fan of the Bills for as long as he can remember.

Last summer Logan started making and giving away hundreds of friendship bracelets to share his love of the team with fans and players.

We caught up with him at training camp last year where the then 9-year-old, with a sign in hand, gifted his creations to several Bills players including quarterback Josh Allen.



Watch below as we caught up with Logan last year on his quest to gift every Buffalo Bills player a friendship bracelet Nine-year-old on quest to gift every Buffalo Bills player a friendship bracelet

Fast forward to this spring, Logan sent a letter and two friendship bracelets that he made to Keon Coleman. Logan wanted to welcome the rookie wide receiver to Bills Mafia.

Coleman not only received Logan's letter but wore his bracelets in photos taken at the NFL Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"I never expected this to even come to Keon," said Logan adding that it's very exciting.

Pictures of Coleman wearing the Bills-themed bracelets accompanied by Logan's story have been shared thousands of times on social media. The NFL and several national media outlets including ESPN have picked up the story.

"It's wild," Logan's mother Krystle Bittner tells 7 News. "It's been really awesome because I want him to understand that you can see something as small as writing a short letter have a huge impact."

Krystle says when she first saw the photos of Coleman wearing the bracelets she wasn't immediately sure they were the ones made by Logan.

"I was extremely surprised," said Krystle, adding that the letter to Coleman had only been mailed a few days earlier. "I zoomed in, and I'm like, those are definitely the same ones that Logan made with my mother last summer"



Watch below as Keon Coleman makes a memorable first impression as a member of the Buffalo Bills. A memorable first impression for Buffalo Bills new wide receiver Keon Coleman

A spokesperson for the Bills confirmed with 7 News that the bracelets Coleman is wearing at the Rookie Premiere are the bracelets sent by Logan.

Logan and his family wanted to continue their tradition this year and the letter to Coleman was in part an opportunity for Logan, a 4th grader, to work on his writing.

"He's wildly smart academically, but he really struggles with writing, specifically handwriting," said Krystle. "He's such a good kid and it's amazing for me to see him being able to spread his kindness for people to actually see it."

"Spreading love is very good for the world, and I just want to keep spreading love," said Logan.