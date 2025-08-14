National Fuel to pay $700K to resolve alleged violations after explosion destroyed Niagara Falls home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Public Service Commission announced that National Fuel Gas has agreed to pay $700,000 to resolve alleged violations related to a gas explosion in Niagara Falls in May 2024.

According to the PSC, on May 1, 2024, National Fuel dispatched an employee to a property on 20th Street in Niagara Falls to unlock an outside natural gas meter and turn service on for a new resident. The home was a multi-family rental property and was occupied by a new resident on the second floor at the time of the incident.

The PSC said an investigation determined that the employee did not enter the basement to check the condition of the furnace and hot water heater after encountering raw sewage at the foot of the stairs. Investigators said that the employee left the residence without performing the necessary appliance safety checks and turned the gas meter service valve on. A short time later, the residence exploded, and a natural gas-related fire engulfed the home.

A resident was inside on the first floor at the time of the explosion and was injured but was able to escape. The entire residence was destroyed by the fire that was triggered by the explosion.

The PSC said National Fuel shareholders will pay $700,000 for enhanced safety measures and training to prevent similar incidents in the future.