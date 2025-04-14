'It doesn't feel real': Niagara Falls woman recounts explosion at home on 20th Street in May 2024

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — About a year after a devastating explosion destroyed her home on 20th Street in Niagara Falls, Sarah Adams is sharing her story and seeking justice.

I spoke to Adams on Monday and she described how the explosion altered her life forever, saying it has had a lasting impact on her health, spirit, and family dynamics.

She also recounted the harrowing experience just moments before the explosion, which was captured on doorbell cameras, showcasing the shocking moment and the chaos that followed.

“I walked up the stairway and was met in the foyer by a wall of gas," she said. "It was so thick that I could taste it in the air. With my quick reaction, I turned around to warn my family. I didn’t even get the word 'strong' out of my mouth before I was blown off the porch and into the street.”

Now, almost a year later, the site of her former home is a vacant lot. Adams reflected on the drastic changes in her life, expressing gratitude for surviving the blast but lamenting the loss of her home and custody of her children.

"I went down a path where I was literally eating out of dumpsters,” she said, recalling the despair she faced while navigating homelessness.

Adams said she holds National Fuel responsible for the explosion, claiming that a technician who visited earlier that day failed to shut off a gas leak.

“Whether there was a leak or not, the technician did not thoroughly inspect, which is neglectful on his behalf,” she stated.

In contrast, National Fuel released a statement last May indicating that tests performed on the gas facilities at the home showed no evidence of malfunction or leaks. The company has not yet responded to recent inquiries.

As Adams awaits answers, she hopes that sharing her story will help amplify her voice and lead to the support she needs to rebuild her life.

“That’s one thing I’m grateful for: that I still have my life,” she said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.