'It's like a bomb went off': Reported explosion in Niagara Falls destroys one home, damages others

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Fire Department and National Fuel crews are investigating a reported explosion that caused a massive fire on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to 820 20th Street shortly before 5 p.m. after receiving multiple calls, stating an explosion was heard. People living inside the home reported smelling natural gas just before the fire erupted.

7 News obtained a video from a camera on a neighbor's porch and you can see the blast along with a cloud of smoke and dust that followed.

The home then became engulfed in flames and was destroyed. Officials said 824 and 816 20th Street were also damaged.

National Fuel said it has been working with the New York State Public Service Commission to perform several tests on the natural gas facilities at the home. It says the tests have shown no indication of any malfunction or leaks in the system and that the delivery system had been functioning properly. It also said that a service man was at the home earlier Wednesday to turn on the service.

No injuries were reported. Officials said the investigation is still underway to determine the cause fire.