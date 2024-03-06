'My heart is pounding': Reactions on arrest in sexual assault at Shoshone Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several park visitors react on the arrest in sexual assault that took place at Shoshone Park late Sunday.

Christina Paravalos says she’s shaken after learning about the sexual assault that took place at Shoshone Park.

The park, which is also connected to the Rails to Trails, is where she walks her dog, Keke.

But what struck Christina more was that she says she has seen the suspect, 34-year-old Lamont Love before the attack.

“Like I remember the past month or so. I’ll be on the trails with my dog and I’ve seen him riding around on his bike like ten more times,” she says. “It's sad. It hits home too hard. My heart is pounding just thinking about that.”

Police say 34-year-old Lamont Love was on a bicycle the night he assaulted a woman.

“This is the same person that I just had a run-in with not too long ago, and I see the name and picture, and I'm like wow that’s insanity right there,” she adds. “I can’t believe he was out scotting that whole time.”

This incident isn’t the first to happen in this area.

Back in April of 2022 a 14-year-old girl was attacked along the Rails to Trials path.

A suspect was later arrested and pleaded guilty in that case.

But Councilman Rasheed Wyatt wants to make sure it’s the last.

“I wish we can move things quicker. I know that we’ve put in an additional request for lighting for the rails to trails, and we’re still working on getting cameras,” Wyatt says. “We’re looking on putting cameras on all over our parks, but specifically in these situations. I wish we can work faster, but now that this happened, maybe this will allow us do things more quickly.”

Christina is counting on Wyatt’s word.

“I hope they do put cameras, more lights and security over here,” she says.

Others are reminding park visitors to watch their surroundings.

“Fellas we got to step up. People like this out here don’t deserve to be walking all freely,” says Myles Davis, a Buffalo resident. “We got to protect our women out here.”

Wyatt is hosting a meeting regarding Shoshone Park and a master plan on what the community wants.

It's happening March 11th inside Dash's market on Hertel at 5:30 pm.