Councilman looking to increase security after an attack of a teen at North Buffalo Rails to Trails

“We would possibly look into putting a camera there. We know that cameras are precious resources, but life is precious as well."
Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 06, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Councilman Rasheed Wyatt of Buffalo University District plans to ramp up security at the Rails to Trails path in North Buffalo after an attack on a 14-year-old girl.

The incident happened last Thursday while the 14-year-old rode her bike along the trail.

According to investigators, 40-year-old Juliene Moore tried to grab her, but people nearby jumped into action when they heard the girl screaming.

Wyatt tells 7 News police occasionally patrol the trail, but he considers adding more.

"We would possibly look into putting a camera there. We know that cameras are precious resources, but life is precious as well, so we definitely want to do that."

Those who use the trail say they've heard of other incidents happening there, so they hope the city will now take action.

"This isn't the first time I heard something like this happening on the trails, so maybe some type of security or park monitoring thing because this isn't the first time and definitely not the last," Kiersten Goodwin, a runner, says.

Councilman Wyatt says he plans to visit the path Wednesday evening to see if more lighting would be needed.

"We have lighting, and I think we have adequate lighting," Wyatt says. "But I'm going to double-check to see if there are any additional things to make it safer."

