Buffalo police make arrest in connection to sexual assault at Shoshone Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department announced a Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault at Shoshone Park.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, 34-year-old Lamont Love allegedly punched and slammed a woman to the ground which caused cuts, pain, and swelling. Love then allegedly subjected the woman to sexual contact without her consent.

Police said the woman was able to fight him off, flee the area, and call police.

Love was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree assault, and second-degree harassment.