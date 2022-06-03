Mother of man injured in Buffalo mass shooting and BPD Commissioner to testify before House Oversight Committee

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY26) announced Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, who was injured in the Buffalo mass shooting, and Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia will testify before the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“Congress needs to listen to communities that know the pain that comes with these tragedies and act swiftly to stop the endless parade of mass shootings. We are grateful that the Committee is giving Buffalo a voice to help convey the impact and discuss potential solutions.” - Rep. Higgins

On Wednesday, June 8 at 10 a.m. the committee will hold a hearing on gun violence following the recent deadly mass shootings here in Buffalo and in Uvalde, Texas.

“After 19 innocent children and two teachers lost their lives in Texas just ten days after the mass shooting in my home state of New York, I’m turning my anger into action. Our hearing will examine the terrible impact of gun violence and the urgent need to rein in the weapons of war used to perpetrate these crimes. It is my hope that all my colleagues will listen with an open heart as gun violence survivors and loved ones recount one of the darkest days of their lives. This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that." - Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY12)

The hearing will include two panels of witnesses.

Zeneta Everhart will be part of the first panel with Dr. Roy Guerrero, Uvalde Pediatrician; Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, Parents of Lexi Rubio, a Uvalde victim; and Miah Cerrillo, a Fourth-Grade Student at Robb Elementary School.

Commissioner Gramaglia will be part of the second panel with Greg Jackson, Jr., Executive Director of the Community Justice Action Fund; Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association; and Nick Suplina, Senior Vice President for Law & Policy for Everytown for Gun Safety.

Rep. Higgins said he will also participate in the hearing.

According to Higgins, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on June 2 for a package of bills to address gun violence and the full House is then expected to vote on them during the session the week of June 6.