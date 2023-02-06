Mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor to be Sen. Schumer's guest at Biden’s State of the Union address

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Zeneta Everhart, mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor Zaire Goodman, will be U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D - NY) guest at President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday.

In the days after the mass shooting, Everhart told 7 News that "education" should be the focus as the community attempted to heal from the targeted racist attack. In an effort to help children learn about race, racism and Black history, Zeneta and Zaire put together a list of books for community members to purchase to "start these conversations at a grassroots level." They have since launched Zeneta and Zaire's Book Club.

In June 2022, Everhart testified before the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform during a hearing on "The Urgent Need to Address the Gun Violence Epidemic."

“I am proud to announce that Zeneta Everhart will be my guest to President Biden’s State of the Union address. She has been an incredible force for improving the lives of people in Western New York for over a decade. There is no one who embodies ‘Buffalo Strong’ more than Zeneta. The bipartisan gun safety legislation we passed this past year would not be possible without the strength and resiliency from people like Zeneta, and the survivors of gun violence — families and advocates who turned their grief into powerful action and broke decades of congressional gridlock to finally pass commonsense gun safety laws. This long overdue and much needed step in the right direction has undoubtedly helped save lives. From her career in public service to distributing thousands of books to children across WNY, Zeneta represents the best of the City of Good Neighbors and I am honored that she will join me at the State of the Union.” - Sen. Schumer