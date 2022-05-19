Family of Buffalo mass shooting survivor collecting books on racism and Black history to distribute to community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 20-year old Zaire Goodman was helping an elderly woman with her cart when he was shot in the neck during the hateful act of terrorism that killed ten innocent victims at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

He survived.

In an interview with 7 News Zaire's mother, Zeneta Everhart, said that "education" should be the focus as the community tries to heal from the targeted racist attack.

"This country is so afraid to talk about the true history of African Americans", said Zeneta. "We are not teaching it in our schools."

In an effort to help children learn about race, racism and Black history, Zeneta Everhart and Zaire Goodman have put together this list of books that community members can purchase to "start these conversations at a grassroots level."

"A kids book about diversity ", by Charnaie Gordon, is one of the books being collected to distribute to Buffalo community.

Zeneta and Zaire plan to distribute the books to community centers, schools and local organizations.

"To know that my book made it on this list I'm truly grateful," Gordon told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. "We all have to learn to embrace and celebrate one another."

Gordon says her book starts children through the process of imagining a diverse world. "Be kind to each other. Whether you agree with the thoughts and ideas that another person has or not. You can still be kind".

Gordon agrees that education on the topics of race is key.

"These discussions have to start at home, have to continue to be talked about with children, not just when tragedy happens but all throughout the year," said Gordon.

"If you are really want to raise your children to be anti-racist these conversations have to happen over and over"

