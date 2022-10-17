Locally family pushes for 'Hudson's Law' to protect domestic violence victims

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Jeanne Thompson and her daughter Kimberly never met Keaira Hudson. But the story of her murder has motivated them to call for stronger protections for victims of domestic violence.

"Keaira is a stranger to us, we don't know her, but yet again we do, because we know the pain and the suffering that she felt being terrified for her life.", Jeanne Thompson told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo.

Hudson's story hit home for the Thompsons. 24-year-old Kimberly is a domestic violence survivor after getting out of an abusive relationship with a long-time boyfriend.

"He threatened my life . He put a gun to my head. He choked me. He broke my nose", said Kimberly. "I survived. I want to put the word out for other people that are going through it."

And that's why Kimberly and Jeanne have started a petition of Moveon.org to create 'Hudson's Law'. It would change bail laws in domestic violence cases in New York.

Hudson's estranged husband Adam Bennefield is charged in Keaira Hudson's murder. The 7 News I-Team learned he was released the day before Hudson was killed because the court could not legally keep him locked up.

"I hope this makes a huge difference for all victims and survivors," says Jeanne. "Hope it brings more awareness to the situation of domestic violence."

But any change could take time. "It's a very complicated and delicate situation," says attorney and 7 News legal expert Florina Altshiler. "Every domestic violence incident doesn't result in murder, but the few that do are shocking and horrific, what makes the news, and are a huge concern and something that society woudl like to prevent to the extent that is possible"

Altshiler believes while the calls for change might be warranted legally there needs to be a balance between not allowing guilty parties go free, while not jailing people who are innocent.

"I think they require a lot of thought as to the consequences," says Altshiler. "Not just consequences for the offender but consequences for people who may be similarly situated in the future who are not going to turn into murderers"

Still the Thompsons say something has to change.

"What is going to happen if we don't do it Jeff?," says Jeanne. "You are going to be reporting on more cases like this, more tragedies that could have been prevented if we do 'Hudson's Law' ".

