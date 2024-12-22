Watch Now
Milk-Bone workers end strike, reach an agreement for a new contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Milk-bone workers are heading into the holiday with some security. After weeks on the picket line, employees reached a contract with parent company JM Smucker.


The union representing the workers tells 7 News the contract has now been settled and the new agreement includes a record wage increase, affordable healthcare and holiday bonuses.

