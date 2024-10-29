Workers at the Buffalo Milk-Bone Manufacturing Plant go on strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A picket at a Buffalo pet food factory is impacting operations.

Workers at the Milk-Bone Manufacturing Plant on Urban Street took to the picket line after they say the company rejected a new union contract.

These workers make and package pet treats. They say they're asking Milk-Bone for better pay and health care coverage.

"[The] contract expired on the 14th," Garrett Knoll, Milk-Bone production technician said. "We worked a month without a contract. We went to the back to the table to try and change things and the company is unwilling to budge so here we are. Nobody that I've talked to has ever been on strike so it's uncomfortable. It affects a lot of people, it effects families and kids. We got people here that have their kids and their families out here. Nobody wants to do it but it's got to be done."

At this time last year, electricians and mechanics at the same plant went on a strike of their own.

We're told this strike impacts about 160 workers.