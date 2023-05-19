'Merry Christmas Jay' shares his thoughts ahead of throwing first pitch at Bisons game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jay Withey, also known as "Merry Christmas Jay" for his heroic actions during the blizzard in December, will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Buffalo Bisons game on Friday.

Friday's game is one of the two superhero-themed nights the Bisons will host this season, named "Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night." As part of the night, the team will wear special caps and uniforms which it says feature "a bison emerging from a winter storm."

"I'm very honored. Beyond honored. It's very surreal for me," Withey said.

It's the humility that earned Withey this spot at Friday night's game.

"Be kind to one another and if you can help and if you can do. It's always been a big motto in my family. so just even a smile, a smile can go a million miles, so the littlest things can go far. So, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there," he said.

Cheektowaga Police Once they were able, they left the school and returned home. All that was left behind was a note from Withey which was found by police that said:

To whomever it may concern, I'm terribly sorry about breaking the school window & for breaking in the kitchen. Got stuck at 8 pm Friday and slept in my truck with two strangers just trying not to die. There were 7 elderly people also stuck and out of fuel. I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom. Merry Christmas Jay

At first, police weren't sure who left the note, putting a call out on social media for help in identifying the person so they could be recognized for going above and beyond actions that saved lives.

Withey was then identified as the person who helped save others and he shared his story with 7 News a few days later.

His heroic actions also earned him tickets to Super Bowl LVII earlier this year. Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas and his wife Patti delivered the tickets on behalf of the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

