Man praised for actions during blizzard to throw ceremonial first pitch at Buffalo Bisons game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The man known as "Merry Christmas Jay" for his heroic actions during the blizzard in December will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Buffalo Bisons game on Friday.

Friday's game is one of the two superhero-themed nights the Bisons will host this season, named "Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Night." As part of the night, the team will wear special caps and uniforms which it says feature "a bison emerging from a winter storm."

Withey was able to rescue 24 people during the blizzard when he broke a window at a school on Delavan Avenue, made his way inside, and then went back out to rescue those who were stranded in vehicles. He and others roamed the halls gathering essentials like apples and cereal just to survive and ride out the storm.

Cheektowaga Police

Once they were able, they left the school and returned home. All that was left behind was a note from Withey which was found by police that said:

To whomever it may concern,



I'm terribly sorry about breaking the school window & for breaking in the kitchen. Got stuck at 8 pm Friday and slept in my truck with two strangers just trying not to die. There were 7 elderly people also stuck and out of fuel. I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom.



Merry Christmas



Jay

At first, police weren't sure who left the note, putting a call out on social media for help in identifying the person so they could be recognized for going above and beyond actions that saved lives.

Withey was then identified as the person who helped save others and he shared his story with 7 News a few days later.

His heroic actions also earned him tickets to Super Bowl LVII earlier this year. Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas and his wife Patti delivered the tickets on behalf of the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.