Cheektowaga man praised for heroic actions during blizzard receives tickets to Super Bowl LVII

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jay Withey, the Cheektowaga man who has received praise for his actions during the blizzard, was given two tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted a video Friday of Withey receiving the tickets from Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas and his wife Patti. Thurman and Patti delivered the tickets on behalf of the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Withey, who is also known as "Merry Christmas, Jay," has been praised for rescuing 24 people during the blizzard. Withey broke a window at a school on Delavan Avenue and once he made his way inside, he made his way back out to rescue those who were stranded in vehicles.

Withey and others roamed the halls gathering essentials like apples and cereal just to survive and ride out the storm.

Once they were able, they left the school and returned home. All that was left behind was a note from Withey which was found by police that said:

To whomever it may concern,



I'm terribly sorry about breaking the school window & for breaking in the kitchen. Got stuck at 8 pm Friday and slept in my truck with two strangers just trying not to die. There were 7 elderly people also stuck and out of fuel. I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom.



Merry Christmas



Jay

At first, police weren't sure who left the note, putting a call out on social media for help in identifying the person so they could be recognized for going above and beyond actions that saved lives.

Withey was then identified as the person who helped save others and he shared his story with 7 News a few days later.