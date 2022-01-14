Man sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charge for killing dog

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Grand Island man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to an animal cruelty charge for killing a dog in March 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Brian Cline, 43 of Grand Island, was sentenced Friday in before Erie County Court to five years of probation.

Cline admitted that he intentionally hit and kicked a toy poodle in March 2020 at a home on Baseline Road in the Town of Grand Island. The owner found the dog dead in a crate the next morning. The district attorney's office said a necropsy determined that the dog died from blunt force trauma.

He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals on November 5, 2021.

The judge issued an order that prohibits Cline from owning any animals for five years as well as a no-contact order of protection on behalf of the owner of the deceased dog until 2030.