Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge for killing dog in March 2020

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has pleaded guilty to an animal cruelty charge for killing a dog in March 2020.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 43-year-old Brian N. Cline, of Grand Island, pleaded guilty Friday in Erie County Court to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Cline admitted that he intentionally hit and kicked a toy poodle in March 2020 at a home on Baseline Road in the Town of Grand Island. The owner found the dog dead in a crate the next morning. The district attorney's office said a necropsy determined that the dog died from blunt force trauma.

He faces a maximum of two years and is scheduled to be sentenced January 14, 2022 and remains released on his own recognizance as the charge is non-qualifying for bail.