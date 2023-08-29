Man seeking asylum from Venezuela facing criminal mischief and assault charges in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Gustavo Diaz Carvajal of Venezuela was arraigned on Saturday in Cheektowaga Town Court on one count of second-degree criminal mischief, one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment.

The district attorney's office said Diaz Carvajal, along with another unidentified individual, is accused of breaking the glass of three windows and three doors by throwing rocks at a lounge on the 600 block of Dingens Street. Officials estimated the damage at approximately $12,000. When Diaz Carvajal was confronted by an employee of the building he allegedly attacked the employee. He is accused of intentionally kicking and punching the victim, causing an injury to the victim’s left knee.

According to the district attorney's office, Diaz Carvajal is an asylum seeker here in Western New York and was living at a hotel on Dingens Street. He continues to be held on bail set at $50,000 cash, insurance bond or partially secured surety bond.

Diaz Carvajal is also facing one count of petit larceny and one count of possession of burglar tools in another criminal case. He was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on those charges on August 20 and was released on his own recognizance as the charges were non-qualifying offenses for bail.

He is scheduled to return on both cases on Thursday.

This is the fourth criminal case 7 News is aware of involving a person seeking asylum in Western New York. Two men were accused of sexual assault in separate cases in Cheektowaga and another man was after a fight at an Amherst hotel.