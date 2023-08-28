Watch Now
Asylum seeker arrested following fight at Amherst hotel

Red Roof in Amherst, NY.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Aug 28, 2023
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A person currently seeking asylum here in the U.S. is now facing charges over a weekend fight at the Red Roof Inn in Amherst.

Police were initially called to the hotel on Flint Road over reports of a fight involving a knife. When officers arrived on scene they say no knife was involved but that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Daniel Narvaez-Velasqu, used a roofing nail during the fight.

Police confirm to 7 News that Narvaez-Velasqu is among the asylum seekers currently being housed at the Amherst hotel.

Narvaez-Velasqu, is now charged with Attempted Assault, Menacing and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Police say he was processed on the charges and released on an appearance ticket.

