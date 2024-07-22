Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in February crash on Route 5 that killed Hamburg woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the February crash on Route 5 that killed a Hamburg woman.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Anthony Rydzewski of Angola pleaded guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

According to the district attorney's office, on February 28 Rydzewski was recklessly driving at a high rate of speed on Route 5 in the Town of Hamburg and caused a crash with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 37-year-old Jenny E. Zuhlke of Hamburg, died at the scene.

Zuhlke had celebrated her birthday just a week before being killed in the crash.

She worked at Lakeview Children's World, Inc., where her friends and coworkers remembered her for making an impact on many lives. They say she had a presence that could light up any room.

"She loved life, and she loved her job. She was here for 10 years, every single day, full-time, and was a dedicated employee working in an infant classroom," said Lakeview Children's World Inc. owner Sandy Smith. 'Children absolutely loved her': Friends, colleagues remember woman killed in Hamburg crash

The district attorney's office said Rydzewski was located in Crawford County, Pennsylvania by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody on an arrest warrant in April.

Rydzewski is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30 and faces a max of 15 years in prison. He remains held without bail.