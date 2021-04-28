Man pleads guilty to making false 911 call which resulted in officer crash that injured woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to making a false 911 call which resulted in a police officer crashing their vehicle, seriously injuring a pedestrian.

The DA announced that 60-year-old William Gray pleaded guilty to one count of Falsely Reporting an Incident in the First Degree.

On April 15, 2020, a Buffalo police officer responded to a call of a person with a knife on Wyoming Avenue.

The officer then collided their vehicle into another vehicle on Main Street near Benwood Avenue, injuring two pedestrians, sending one of them, Chelsea Ellis, to the hospital where she was welcomed home in Alden more than six months after the crash.

According to the district attorney, Gray admitted to making a false report of a person with a knife during that 911 call.

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12th, and faces a maximum of seven years in prison when convicted.