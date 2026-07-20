Man pleads guilty to burning down The Old Pink in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to burning down The Old Pink.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old John W. Burns pleaded guilty to arson of a building used in interstate commerce and said the charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The fire started just before 6 a.m. on June 17, 2024, in the back of the historic bar and caused an estimated $1.25 million in damage. The city subsequently ordered an emergency demolition, leaving behind a vacant lot.

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On August 1, 2024, the fire was ruled an arson.

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According to investigators, a blue propane plumbers torch was recovered from the rear of the building, and video evidence showed an individual near the origin of the fire. Investigators said the individual couldn’t be identified, but evidence showed that before the start of the fire, the individual brought two white garbage bags to the back of the building and was looking through the garbage totes. A short time after the individual walked away, fire could be seen.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said investigation determined that Burns was at The Old Pink earlier in the evening and had a confrontation with a former security officer after a female patron complained that Burns had touched her inappropriately. He was asked to leave but refused, and a fight ensued, and Burns stated: “I’ll be back (expletive), I’ll burn that (expletive) down, ain’t nobody going to have a job.”

Investigators reviewed security footage of the fight at The Old Pink with the owner of the Essex St. Pub, and Burns was identified as the individual who had the confrontation with the former security guard. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the owner recognized Burns because he previously employed him at the Essex St. Pub.

The footage was also reviewed with two associates of Burns, and both identified him as the individual walking away from The Old Pink shortly after the fire began.

Investigators said law enforcement interviewed one of the associates, who provided text messages that he received from Burns the morning of the fire and after describing what appeared to be the fight at The Old Pink, Burns stated, “Guerrilla mode on” and “Guerrilla BuffL9 is a go.”

The conversation continued:

Burns: Bail me out if I don’t call you at noon. Therz a fund.

Time Stamp Mon, June 17 at 5:57 a.m.

Associate: You’re killing me bro trying to sleep

Associate: What is going on

Burns: Nothing. Made my bed. Gonna defend it to the death at this point

Associate: See that is the problem and I have no idea what you’re talking about. You don’t give me any details you just say things. what are you talking about? What bed what are you doing? What happened?

Burns: Call or signal. Text bad

Burns: Whatever they probably a footage

Burns: Really though I can’t just say all the things that will later be investigated here

Burns: I’m going to the er….

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Burns was also observed on video in the early morning hours of August 13, 2024, setting a fire in the parking lot of the Essex St. Pub, which was quickly extinguished by the fire department. The Buffalo Fire Marshals determined that the origin of the fire was a pile of books that had been placed near the owner’s personal vehicle. The owner told investigators that he received a text message the night before indicating that Burns had been denied entry to the pub due to disruptive behavior. The owner identified Burns as the person carrying a pile of books in his arms towards the rear parking lot, lighting the books on fire, and then leaving the area.

Burns is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27.