Man pleads guilty to aggravated harassment in viral Cheektowaga road rage incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man has pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment after a viral road rage incident in Cheektowaga in May 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Justin Goodrich pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Tuesday to one count of second-degree aggravated harassment.

According to the DA, on May 6, 2025, Goodrich was involved in a road rage incident at the intersection of Union Road and George Urban Boulevard, where he yelled profanity and racial slurs at the victim. The DA said the victim threw coins at Goodrich, and then he exited his vehicle and reached through the open passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle and grabbed one of the children around the collar of their shirt.

Goodrich then drove away, and the victim followed him back to his home, where he continued to yell racial slurs. The victim then filed a report with the Cheektowaga Police Department. Goodrich voluntarily turned himself in and was arrested. He was charged in connection with the incident in September 2025.

Goodrich is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29 and faces a maximum of 364 days in jail. He remains released on his own recognizance, and the temporary orders of protection on the victims remain in effect.