‘You put your hands on my daughter’: Arrest made in viral Cheektowaga road rage incident

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An apparent road rage incident in Cheektowaga has led to the arrest of 34-year-old Justin Goodrich from Lancaster.

He faces charges for harassment (2nd degree), criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

Goodrich could be seen repeatedly shouting racial slurs at a black woman in a now-viral video, shared hundreds of times, on Facebook.

Adreana Jemison

Adreana Jemison tells me that she took that cellphone video after Goodrich got out of his car and choked her daughter while she was sitting in the passenger seat of her car, Tuesday morning at Union and George Urban Blvd.

I obtained security video from a nearby business that shows what appears to be Goodrich and Jemison’s cars.

In that video, Goodrich can be seen exiting his car for about 10 seconds. Jemison can also be seen briefly exiting her car. Jemison tells me that Goodrich reached into her car to choke her daughter. Both drivers sped off seconds later.

WKBW In this footage, Goodrich's car appears to be on the right, Jemison's on the left.

“It was a traffic issue. Somebody came off a side street, they weren’t happy, and it led to the road rage incident,” Lt. Brian Bzibziak with Cheektowaga Police said.

Jemison then shared a video that shows her following Goodrich down the road to a nearby home.

Adreana Jemison

Outside that home, Goodrich can be heard repeatedly calling Jemsion, who is black, racial slurs. While she continues to tell him, “You put your hands on my daughter.”

At one point, Jemison opened her trunk, grabbed a snow brush, and approached Goodrich. He can be heard asking her, “What are you going to do with that?”

Adreana Jemison

Both exit shortly after that confrontation.

Police tell me they cannot comment on the details of this case while it is still under investigation.

I did speak with Goodrich, he told me he cannot comment at this time. The district attorney’s office tells me he was arraigned Wednesday morning and had a court date in July.