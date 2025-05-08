'It's still unreal': Woman involved in viral road rage incident in Cheektowaga shares her story

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — I spoke with Adreana Jemison, the woman involved in the viral road rage incident in Cheektowaga earlier this week, and she shared her story.

The incident on Tuesday morning has led to the arrest of 34-year-old Justin Goodrich from Lancaster. His employer, United Refrigeration, told me that he no longer works for the company.

Arrest made in viral Cheektowaga road rage incident

Jemison told me this incident started when she pulled off of Fath Drive and onto Union Road on her way to take her daughters to school.

WKBW

“It’s still unreal,” Jemison said. “As soon as I got onto the lane, he was already on the horn…I looked at him, gave him the finger and said [expletive] you. It went from there, like he already came up evil…He looked at me, rolled down his windows, and said, 'It’s always you people, always you [expletive].”

As seen on nearby security camera footage, two cars, appearing to be Goodrich and Jemison, stop at the red light at the intersection of Union and George Urban.

Adreana’s 10-year-old daughter Aleana was in the passenger seat.

WKBW In this footage, Goodrich's car appears to be on the right, Jemison's on the left.

“I sporadically threw some change at his window,” Jemison said.

“He starts laughing, he came at me so angrily, and he looked so evil," Aleana said. "I didn’t do nothing wrong. He just went up to me and he was pulling my shirt. He was on my neck and I felt like I was going to pass out.”

“By the time I could get out of the car to stop anything, he got back into his car and he pulled off,” Jemison said.

After this, Jemison shared a video of her following Goodrich’s vehicle down the road to a nearby neighborhood.

Adreana Jemison

“I needed some sort of knowledge about who he was, because he assaulted my daughter,” Jemison said.

Goodrich has since been arrested on charges of harassment, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, but for Jemison, that’s not enough.

“I know harassment in the second degree is not OK, my daughter was assaulted,” Jemison said.

Cheektowaga Police told me this incident is still under investigation, and they are still determining if more charges need to be added.

Jemison told me she has since started a GoFundMe to fund any potential lawyer fees.

Goodrich declined to comment on the story.

The following is the statement from United Refrigeration: