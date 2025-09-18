Lancaster man charged with hate crimes after viral road rage incident

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lancaster man is now facing hate crime charges following a viral road rage incident in May.

35-year-old Justin Goodrich was arraigned on Thursday and charged with:



Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree as a Hate Crime

Attempted Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime

Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

The road rage incident took place on the morning of May 6, 2025, at the intersection of Union Road and George Urban Boulevard in Cheektowaga.

Goodrich is accused of yelling racial slurs at the victim while their vehicles were both stopped and attempting to injure the two children who were in the victim's car.

Prosecutors say that after the adult victim threw coins at the defendant, Goodrich got out of his car, reached through the open passenger side window of the victim's vehicle, and grabbed one of the children by the shirt, causing damage to the clothing. The child also suffered a scratch on her neck.

After the incident, the victim followed Goodrich back to his home on Laurentian Drive, where authorities say he continued to shout racial slurs. The encounter was all caught on camera by the adult victim and was posted to social media. You can see that video in our reporting below.

Following the encounter at the defendant's home, the adult victim went to Cheektowaga Police and filed a report. We also spoke with the alleged victim shortly after the incident, which you can watch below.

Goodrich remains released on his own recognizance. Temporary orders of protection for the adult and two children remain in effect.

If convicted of the highest charge, Goodrich would face up to four years in prison.

