Man facing charges for yelling racist remarks outside Aldi in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 65-year-old Richard T. Stasiak of Cheektowaga was arraigned Wednesday in Cheektowaga Town Court on one count of second-degree aggravated harassment and one count of disorderly conduct.

Stasiak is accused of using racist language toward the victim in the parking lot outside of Aldi on Walden Avenue in the Town of Cheektowaga. The incident was captured in a now-viral social media video.

7 News previously spoke with Cheektowaga police about its investigation into the incident, police said it was an argument that started over a "door ding."

"We do not condone that type of language. We are very serious about this. We're investigating using all our resources," Cheektowaga Police Captain Brian Coons previously told 7 News.

Stasiak is scheduled to return in July for further proceedings and was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. The district attorney's office said if convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.