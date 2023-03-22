Police continue to investigate incident caught on camera in Aldi parking lot in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A disturbing altercation was caught on camera at a Cheektowaga grocery store recently.

You may have seen this video on social media. It appears to show a man using racist language toward the person filming.

7 News spoke with Cheektowaga police on Wednesday about the investigation and what led up to the altercation.

"It's an unfortunate incident and one that we do not condone," said Brian Coons, Captain at the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Police say they are taking the incident very seriously.

The video shows a man yelling racist remarks at another man after what police say started with a "door ding" in the parking lot.

"It was reported as a hit-and-run. It wasn't a hit-and-run. The two cars were parked next to each other and one door opened into the other car. So a door ding is what this is over," said Captain Coons.

Police say the Erie County District Attorney's office will determine whether charges will be filed.

They tell 7 News both parties involved are cooperating with investigators.

Police also say that during the investigation, it was determined that police have dealt with the man seen in the video before, and based on this, the behavioral health unit has been brought in to assist.

Captain Brian Coons also said, "We do not condone that type of language. We are very serious about this. We're investigating using all our resources."