Cheektowaga Police investigating threat of racial violence in viral video

Posted at 9:36 PM, Mar 21, 2023
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man in a now-viral social media video was caught using racial slurs and threatening violence against certain minority groups.

The video, which was posted by @TizzyEnt, a verified Twitter user, shows the man loading the trunk of his car in an Aldi parking lot.

The man engages in a verbal back-and-forth with the man recording when he calls him a racial slur and later threatens violence against Blacks and Latinos.

The Cheektowaga Police Department tweeted the following Thursday evening after the video was made public.

The video was also posted to the Reddit forum website.

