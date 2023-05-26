Man facing charges after missing Grand Island teen was found in Pennsylvania

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Friday charges in the case of a Grand Island teenager who was previously missing but found safe Friday morning.

The man who allegedly lured the 13-year-old away from her home, 24-year-old Dale Kumler of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, was charged with one count of second-degree kidnapping in New York State.

According to court documents, Kumler faces the following charges in Pennsylvania:



Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse — person less than 16 years of age

Statutory sexual assault — 11 years older

Corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above

Unlawful contact with minor — sexual offenses

Indecent assault — person less than 16 years of age

Officials said additional charges in New York and on the federal level are pending.

Kumler allegedly met the teen online while playing video games on an Xbox gaming console.

According to the ECSO, after hours of questioning, Kumler allegedly admitted to picking the victim up from Grand Island and taking her to Pennsylvania.

The ECSO additionally said that Kumler lied and initially told investigators that he dropped the victim off in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The teen was found in Kumler's home after authorities executed a search warrant.

Kumler was denied baile and is being held in the York County Prison.