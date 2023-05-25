Watch Now
Grand Island Central School District Superintendent asks for help in locating missing middle school student

Posted at 11:31 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 11:47:28-04

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grand Island Central School District Superintendent Brian Graham asked for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Hailey Williams.

Graham said Williams is a middle school student and asked anyone with information to contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903.

