Grand Island Central School District Superintendent asks for help in locating missing middle school student

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grand Island Central School District Superintendent Brian Graham asked for the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Hailey Williams.
Graham said Williams is a middle school student and asked anyone with information to contact the Erie County Sheriff's Office at (716) 858-2903.
