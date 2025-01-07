'Lower than we would expect': Value in current ticket prices for Buffalo Bills playoff matchup against Denver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking to go to Sunday's Buffalo Bills Wild Card Playoff game? Fans may be able to find some value in the current ticket prices.

On Ticketmaster Monday afternoon several tickets for Sunday's game between the Bills and visiting Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium started at around $140.

"For a wild card game, it's a little bit lower than we would expect," said Nick Giammusso, President and CEO of the locally operated VIPTIX where online ticket prices also hovered around $140 on Monday.

"We are seeing a lot of season ticket holders selling, in hopes economically, so they can sell their tickets for the Wild Card game on Sunday, and they can use that money for later rounds," said Giammusso.

And by later rounds, Giammusso said he was talking about the Super Bowl. He believes postseason expectations for the Bills are sky-high this year.

"We're getting a lot of phone calls for Super Bowl tickets which tells me fans expect this team to go far into the playoffs and they are making Super Bowl arraignments, whether it's healthy or not," said Giammusso. "But it is a mindset right now, and that's a lot different from years past."