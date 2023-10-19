Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs closes after more than 70 years of serving the community

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs, a community staple on Grand Island Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda for more than 70 years, has closed.

The announcement was made in a post on its Facebook page earlier this week.

This is not the first time the restaurant has closed. In May 2021, owner Angelo Turco said they were having difficulty staffing the restaurant and it was proving to be too much. But in August 2021 plans were announced to reopen the restaurant in Spring 2022 with Turco's cousin Aaron LaMarca taking over day-to-day operations.

In the post earlier this week, Turco said: