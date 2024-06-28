Logan's Buffalo friendship bracelets now being sold to help Oishei Children's Hospital

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — We first met Logan Bittner at Bills training camp last year. He was with his mom Krystle handing out free Bills-themed friendship bracelets to players and fans.

Now almost a year later Bittner has teamed up with26Shirts to sell the bracelets. Bracelets cost $8, with $5 from each sale going to Oishei Children's Hospital.

As of Friday bracelets are sold out on the website, but Bittner is making more to restock the site in the near future. Bracelets can be purchased at the next 26Shirts tent sale in Kenmore as well.

Demand really took off after Bittner mailed bracelets to Bills rookie Keon Coleman a few months ago. Coleman was pictured wearing them. Bittner also wrote a letter to Coleman that went viral.