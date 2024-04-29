Lloyd Taco Factory opening new location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owners of Lloyd Taco Factory are eyeing a potential new location in Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

As first reported by Buffalo Business First, Lloyd is filing for a liquor license at 492 Elmwood Avenue. That's the old Thin Man Brewery locationthat closed last year.

According to a notice form filed on April 19, the new Lloyd location would include a full kitchen and full food menu, liquor, wine, beer and cider. It would also include space for live music and dancing, plus an outdoor patio or deck.

The Lloyd-Elmwood saga dates back years. The city's planning board originally approved a project back in 2016. That restaurant would've been located at 502 Elmwood Avenue.

Several years later, plans shifted toward the old Cecilia's Restaurant on Elmwood and turning it into a new Lloyd Taco Factory. But part of that transformation included an outdoor patio with live music which needed special permission.

This new location at 492 Elmwood would be Lloyd's third restaurant in Western New York. There is currently a Taco Factory on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo and another location on Main Street in Williamsville.