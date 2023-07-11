Thin Man Brewery says goodbye to Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular restaurant in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village is closing its doors, saying it has never been able to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thin Man Brewery, at 492 Elmwood, announced in an Instagram post Monday night that it was closing effective Wednesday.

“The emergence of the Covid-19 Pandemic onset many lasting, impactful changes in the Craft Beer Industry that have made the navigation and sustainability of this industry difficult to control,” the post said. “Considering these changes, we’ve been faced with making a very difficult and saddening decision. We will be narrowing our focus to both brewing locations and our Chandler Street location.”

The Elmwood location, between West Utica and Bryant, was known for its wide selection of beers, food, and second-floor seating area that overlooked the avenue. It opened in 2016 and underwent a remodeling earlier this year.