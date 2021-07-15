Lloyd, Planning Board at odds over new patio plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the last two years, Peter Cimino and Lloyd Products Inc have been in the process of turning the old Cecilia's restaurant on Elmwood Avenue into a new Lloyd location. Part of their transformation plans includes an outdoor patio with live music on Thursdays-Saturdays. Outdoor live music is against the City of Buffalo code and thus, would need special permission to be allowed at the new Lloyd location.

"This code hasn't been touched in 35 years, it could use a little updating," Cimino said.

Earlier this week, Cimino appealed to the Buffalo Planning Board. Cimino, as is the case with most proceedings, was given just three minutes to discuss his plans for the patio. Cimino says that nothing was accomplished in the meeting with the board suggesting acoustic music as the alternative with no specifics given.

"Am I expected to hire a mariachi band or solo violinists," Cimino said, "I'm not trying to be coy I just want clarity on what I am supposed to do."

Councilman Joel Feroleto represents Delaware District, where the space sits. He says the ordinance against live music is in place to avoid noise issues. He's hoping for a compromise with Lloyd so those within the 500 feet radius of the business can be happy, as well as the business.

"I think it is important to have specific conditions on it so the people who are walking on Elmwood are enjoying that restaurant and other businesses but the impact on the residential community is not detrimental," Feroleto said.

Cimino says he's willing to work with the city to get it done. He says he's spoken with many neighbors around the area and none have had any issues.

So what's next? Well, every neighbor in a 500 foot radius of the future Elmwood restaurant will be allowed to attend a public session for concerns to be voiced. From there, the Common Council will vote on the project. With the Council going on hiatus in August, that vote is not expected until the first week of September.

7 Eyewitness News made multiple attempts to speak with the Planning Board, that has not happened as of now.