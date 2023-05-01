2019 Lawsuit against City of Buffalo dropped

BUFFALO, N Y (WKBW) — The I-Team has discovered a federal lawsuit filed against the City of Buffalo has been dropped and won't be prosecuted.

In November 2019, would-be whistleblower, Nona Watson, the former Executive Director of the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) filed an action under the Federal False Claims Act.

She claimed there was a "well orchestrated fraud" inside City Hall that lead to the improper use of federal money.

In the lawsuit, Watson alleged if the money was used properly, it could have funded up to five projects a year in the city, and developed a "diverse pool of real estate developers from all backgrounds."

Watson said she saw first hand how this money was misused.

She claimed, Mayor Byron Brown and Brendan Mehaffy, the Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Planning made real estate decisions based on "their own personal agendas."

Days before this lawsuit was filed, there was a massive FBI raid inside City Hall.

On November 6, 2019, F.B.I. agents, with Housing and Urban Development, Office of the Inspector General and I.R.S. officials conducted a court authorized search warrant inside Buffalo City Hall.

Two large carts wrapped with tape and blue tarps were wheeled out of the building.

The day-long raid centered around the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning with focus on two agencies: the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation and BURA.

At this point, it's unclear if the two events are connected.